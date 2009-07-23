A Jude Law Sighting

Jude Law falls into the same category of perfect looking male specimen that Adrian Grenier fell into last week. That is, until he turned into a woman beater earlier this evening.

The once big-screen movie star (we particularly loved him in Alfie) was seen outside the Donmar Warehouse in London after a performance in the West End production of Hamlet. Jude Law is an English Hamlet, swoon. Ugh, fine, no swoon. We don’t support physical abuse.

Many a female (…and male) fan waited for Jude Law to exit the theater after his performance so they could sneak a peak at his gorgeous blue eyes and curly blonde hair, (and grab a quick autograph.) Check out the slew of papers, pens and cameras being flung into his face.

Now, we knew that Law had lost his marbles when he cheated on the ever perfect Sienna Miller for the freakin’ nanny, but in the last few years, after outstanding roles in some of our favorite films like I Heart Huckabees, he slowly started winning our hearts back.

Then he lost. Again. Because later that night he was caught on camera b*tch-slapping hitting a female paparazzo. Maybe he’s bitter because his big screen productions have downgraded to Broadway shows (á la Katie Holmes.) Or maybe he was frustrated because of the influx of fans swooning at his feet (tough life, buddy,) but no matter how you slice it, hitting a girl is not okay.

Buzzfeed reported a response from the victim: “It was really loud — there was a massive thud and my face is still stinging today. It was deliberate — you could see it in his face. Maybe he didn’t realize he was hitting a girl, but he could at least apologize.”

We’re just saying… Hamlet would never hit a lady.