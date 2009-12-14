Jude Law and Sienna Miller Back On (And 10 Reasons to Get Back Together With Your Ex)

If you keep up with celebrity gossip, then you very well know all of Jude Law‘s unfortunate mishaps and discrepancies with women, but it seems we can finally forgive the relentless womanizer. It looks like the rumors are true; the recently leaked news is that Sienna Miller and Law have rekindled their once lost flame! Our favorite couple is in love more then ever, and they’ve announced that they will be moving in together this spring in merry old London. Hopefully Law has learned his lesson from past mistakes, because we don’t want to have to report another breakup from these two.

Because Sienna Miller is doing it, why not us? Here are the top ten reasons why you should get back together with your ex this season.

1. You Never Really Stopped Liking Him…

Face it ladies, we all know that you are still secretly pining for your ex. He was the apple of your eye and enough time has gone by for you to forget the bad and remember the good…so why not?

2. He’s The Hottest Boy You Know…

The boy is fine! Don’t lose hold of this hottie over petty past arguments.

3. You Already Understand Each Other…

Your previous relationship proves that you know a thing or two about each other. Reminisce and reconnect.

4. It’s Easier Than Playing The Field…

Who really wants to hunt for someone new to date–asking people out is exhausting and nerve wracking? Beats us!

5. It’s The Holiday Season…

Holidays are definitely a time for love and we are all slightly self absorbed when it comes to wanting the perfect gift for ourselves, even if that includes getting back together with an ex… Plus, he already knows how to pamper you–or if he doesn’t it’s time to turn over a new leaf and show him just what you need.

6. Less Inclined to Have Repeat Mistakes…

You made all the mistakes the first time around so now it’s the time to move forward with the New Year and love each other all the more. Hmm…do we see a possible resolution in the making?

7. You Already Know His Family and Friends…

No more reasons to be nervous–you’ve already met the family and friends…It’s smooth sailing from here on out.

8. You Have Common Interest…

Obviously, since you connected at one point in the past you have common interests and attractions. Do something together that you can both enjoy over the holidays to set your new bond in stone.

9. You Don’t Want Him Dating Anyone Else…

For all the aforementioned reasons of why getting back with your ex is a good idea, you really wouldn’t want to see him or her canoodling with someone else, now would you?

10. Sienna Miller Forgave Jude Law…

Finally, if Sienna Miller (the hottie of all hotties) can forgive Jude Law (the other hottie of all hotties) then we don’t see why you can’t rekindle your old flame either…

