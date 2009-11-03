Jude Law: ‘Hamlet’ Star Makes Out with Hot Blonde at The Box

If making out leads to babies, then Jude Law would have a ton….oh wait, doesn’t he already have four? Excited from his Hamlet success on Broadway, Law was seen locking lips (or “canoodling” as they sometimes say), with an attractive blonde at The Box, a bar on the Lower East Side, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the dude has yet to meet his fourth child, the outcome of a brief affair with model Samantha Burke. Hey, Jon Gosselin seems to be getting his stuff together (kinda, sorta)…why can’t you? Alfie was a movie…not your life. How do you say “keep it in your pants” in Shakespearean?