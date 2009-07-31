Jude Law to be a Baby Daddy

Yes, folks, it’s true! The stunning Jude Law has conceived another child. This time with Samantha Burke, a model and aspiring actress.

This past Wednesday the 36-year-old star revealed that he is expecting a fourth edition to his family of three children, all had with ex-wifey, Sadie Frost. However, Mr. Law did provide us with details of who the lucky lady carrying his child is.

But, fortunate for us, People.com published a statement this morning exposing Burke as the baby momma.

I’ll be waiting with bated breath and happy dreams of Jude Law until this baby’s expected arrival this fall. I just hope that he’s as good with his children as he seems in The Holiday.