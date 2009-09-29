Jude Law As Russian Drag Queen In Rage

Jude Law is taking on a number of new roles lately. First, and we hope, foremost a father figure for this fourth child with Samantha Burke, a starring role as Hamlet on Broadway, and now Minx, a Russian drag queen, in a new movie entitled Rage (although dressing in drag might confuse the kids just a little).

Sally Potter’s feature film Rage, follows student filmmaker, MichelAngelo, as he films a documentary about the “important” people in New York’s City’s fashion scene. The plot unexpectedly becomes a full on murder investigation. The amazing cast includes big names such as Steve Buscemi as a photographer, Judi Dench as a fashion critic, Dianne Weist as a fashion house manager, John Leguizamo as a body gaurd, and Lily Cole as a model named Lettuce Leaf.

Click here to watch the first 18 minutes of Rage, as Jude Law appears in a black bustier, a Posh-inspired wig, and full makeup. Don’t have that much time to check it out the clip? Click here for the shorter version of Jude Law in drag, and the reason why he’s so successful as Minx the supermodel.

Make up Artist Morag Ross, had the honor of turning Law into a lovely (?) lady. He told WWD that the wigs were doubled to create original look for Minx’s hair. MAC suupplied all of the makeup to cover up Jude’s tattoos and scruffy beard. MAC also provided Ross with smudge pots for a smokey eye finish and Viva Glam lipstick for the lips. As for his eye lashes, nails, and adorable cheekbones, credit must be paid to Jude Law himself for going all natural.

