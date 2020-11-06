Juan Pablo Just Shaded Clare After Her Engagement to Dale on ‘The Bachelorette’

Bad blood? Juan Pablo shaded Clare after her engagement to Dale on The Bachelorette 2020. Clare Crawley—the season 16 Bachelorette and Juan Pablo Galavis’ runner-up on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013—got engaged to Dale Moss on the most recent episode of The Bachelorette on Thursday, November 5.

The episode saw Clare have a conversation with host Chris Harrison, who tells her that it’s clear to producers and the rest of her contestants that her first (and only) choice is Dale. Afterward, Clare and Dale have their first one-on-one date, where they confess their love for each other. The date is confirmation to Clare that she needs to break up with the rest of the men, so she does. Before she leaves The Bachelorette set, however, she and Dale have their final rose ceremony, where gets down on one knee and pops the question.

Happily ever after? Sounds like it…except for Clare’s ex Juan Pablo who shaded her after the episode by liking a tweet about how he “dodged a bullet” by breaking up with her seven years ago. “In Mexico, CAN’T watch the SHOW… Can anyone KEEP me posted?” Juan Pablo tweeted, to which Twitter user @melissaxgilbert responded, “You know Juan..we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her.” Juan Pablo liked the tweet.

It’s no surprise that Juan Pablo and Clare aren’t amicable exes. In the finale of The Bachelor season 17, Juan Pablo breaks up with Clare in the final two, which leads to her slamming him and telling him that she wouldn’t want her kids to have a father like him. “I would never want my children having a father like you,” she said at the time. “I want respect.”

In a tweet before Clare’s season, Juan Pablo accused her of not being over him in her Bachelorette promos. “Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” Juan Pablo wrote at the time. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

The Bachelorette season 16 airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. Read about ways to watch it for free here.

