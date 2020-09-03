Juan Pablo Accuses Clare of Not Being Over Him After Her New ‘Bachelorette’ Promo

Put some “respect” on her name. Juan Pablo slammed Clare for her Bachelorette 2020 shade in a new promo for her upcoming season of the ABC reality show. The season 17 Bachelor took to his Twitter on Wednesday, September 2, to claim that the season 16 Bachelorette still isn’t over him after her season’s promo featured several moments from their breakup.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan …” Juan Pablo wrote. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS? PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE …”

Clare, a hairstylist from Sacramento, California, was the runner-up of Juan Pablo’s season in 2013. In the finale, Clare tells Juan Pablo that she “would never” want her kids to have a dad like him after he allegedly told her that he didn’t love her but loved “fucking her.” The scene was featured in the first five seconds of her Bachelorette promo.

“I would never want my children having a father like you,” she said in the scene. “I want respect.”

In March 2020, Clare was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette, making her the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise’s history at 39 years old. Though her season was set to start filming in March, production was pushed back due to the current health crisis. Filming resumed in July 2020, however, filming faced another set back when (spoiler alert) Clare had already fallen in love with one of her contestants and wanted to leave the show, according to Reality. (We broke down the rest of the spoilers here, including who won Clare’s season.) Because of this, ABC switched Bachelorette’s midseason, replacing Clare with Tayshia Adams, a finalist from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019.

At the time of her Bachelorette announcement in March, Clare told Good Morning America what she wants most in a man. “The most important thing is I want a man that will take off his armor,” she said at the time. “I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there.”

She continued, “It’s all what’s on the inside for me. If you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there’s no one thing I’m looking for physically. It’s more, if they go out of their way for me, and they make me feel special because this is about me now and I’m ready for it.”

Clare also referenced her age, telling GMA that she believes being older is an advantage.

“A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” she said.

She continued, “I have been known to date younger guys, so that’s not a problem for me,” she said with a laugh. “The thing is I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age…I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what’s important.”

The Bachelorette season 16 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

