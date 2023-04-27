Are Juan & Jessica From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together? When Their Baby’s Due

Scroll To See More Images

If you can’t wait for the season finale to answer your question of if Juan and Jessica are still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3, we did some internet sleuthing for you. There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens.

The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

This season has so many twists and turns with five new couples and one very familiar one. We meet Everton and Jordan, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana, and revisit VaLentine and Carlos, who we met in season 2. The series synopsis for season three is as follows: “It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say ‘I do,’ but a past relationship threatens their union.”

Are Juan & Jessica still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3?

Are Juan and Jessica still together from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise? Yes, and they have a due date for their baby!

Jessica has been married before and has two children and Juan is a bartender on a cruise. The couple met on the luxury cruise where Juan was working and the two hit it off. “Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise, and now things are about to get really real!” she said in the trailer Jessica frequently travels to Colombia to meet with her fiancé. The show revealed that the two got engaged before the US native realized that she was pregnant with their first child. So with Jessica and her two kids moving to Colombia, the show will showcase the adjustment between their two lives. Though having a baby together certainly doesn’t guarantee a lifetime of commitment to each other, we believe they’re still engaged and planning their nuptials.

In an Instagram post, Juan captioned the post of them showing their baby bump. “Happy to finally share that we are expecting baby Daza Londoño due June 10, 2023. 🍼 ,” he wrote.

A preview of the show shows a woman who claimed that she hooked up with Juan while he was Jessica calls her up. It doesn’t seem like it caused a rift in the relationship either because Jessica posted an update on their baby. “Guess whose officially 32 weeks!!! 💕 I can’t wait to meet our little babe so soon!!! 8 more weeks to go!”

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.