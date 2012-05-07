Joyeux Anniversaire, A.P.C.! Watch 25 Years Of Fresh French Fashion [Video]

Fact: At the StyleCaster office, there’s not one of us that isn’t a fan of Parisian label A.P.C.. Their classic, modern and never stuffy clothes, shoes, accessories and interesting lifestyle products (like those after-poo drops they just came out with) that A.P.C. keeps rolling on out has made us love the label more and more after each passing year.

Which is why we were super stoked to stumble upon this great little video by Thomas Tyman that pays homage to the label’s history as well as taking a glance at it’s current branding repertoire. Plus, the clip features a great ditty that we’re trying desperately to figure out who/what/where it came from.

For any of you music fans out there–if you’re able to identify the jam in the A.P.C. video, please let us know the deets by leaving a comment down below!

[via High Snobiety]