Reviewers Swear This Kegel Exerciser Helps You Have ‘Better Sex’—Here’s How

You know how in movies when two people hook up and it looks super hot and effortless? Yeah, that’d be nice if that happened every time IRL, but the reality is, having good sex takes work. You’ve gotta feel safe and comfortable with your partner, communicate what you want and find pleasurable positions that won’t make you cramp up in pain. What’s more, uterus owners have to do a lot more work to achieve climax. I’m talking about foreplay, muscle contractions, breathing exercise, etc. How lovely it is to have the short end of the stick, eh?

Luckily, there are some proven things that can help you feel better and experience more pleasure during intercourse. For example, kegels are a tried-and-true method that helps many women climax in a more gratifying way. Think of the sensation you experience when you’re peeing and stop the flow midstream (sorry, there’s not really a better, non-bodily fluid way to explain it). That’s what a kegel feels like. Kegels are the act of squeezing your pelvic floor muscles. Like typical exercises, when you engage these muscles more, they get stronger. OBGYN and women’s healthcare advocate Dr. Donnica Moore told StyleCaster that women should be doing kegel exercises “10 to 20 times a day,” and each time clench these muscles for 10 seconds.

According to Dr. Moore, when you have weak pelvic muscles, you’re more likely to experience weaker orgasms, painful intercourse and fecal issues. So, working this area out is pretty important. It seems that shoppers are convinced they found a kit that helps with these exercises and helps them have “better sex.” It’s a set of seven weighted kegel balls that, per the brand, are expertly designed to help users strengthen their pelvic floor.

The BPA-free silicone balls are safe for your body and made to be especially easy to clean after each use. They range from 25 grams to 150 grams in weight (150 grams is about one-third of a pound, for reference). Each set comes with a free app that will help explain how to use these weights and gradually increase your weight capacity. But, if you’re more of an old-fashioned learner, you can always use the booklet of directions included with each purchase.

Joy ON Kegel Balls

This set of kegel balls has an average 4.4-star rating from shoppers who say the balls are “easy to use” and “well made.” Shoppers use them for a number of reasons since a stronger pelvic floor can prevent bladder accidents just as much as it can enhance sexual activity.

“I’m 32 and have had 5 kids all vaginally so I want to make sure my pelvic floor stays in good shape,” explained one reviewer. “I started with the lightest weight and am now on the third one. I spend about a week and a half using each. I didn’t have issues with leaking and incontinence before, so I can’t speak on that, but man has it made a huge difference in orgasm intensity!!!! I recommend anyone try these they are worth the money! Also if you’re into fitness they really help you understand how to use the pelvic floor along with your core.”

“This will (if done properly and regularly) give you better muscle control to stop light bladder leakage and also increase pleasure during sexual activity,” wrote another reviewer. “I have been using them each day and I definitely can see how they work. The exercises shown in the book that comes with it are very simple and easy to do. It only takes a few minutes a day. They say you know when to increase the weight when you can move around, doing regular activities without the weight falling out. I’ve seen other kegel weights, but these seem to be the best (in a clinical sense, anyway) compared to others. The weights are different colors and have the weight right on the tip.”

If you’re interested in adding kegel exercises to your routine but don’t know where to start, this set is ideal for you. It’ll walk you through each step to get your pelvic floor stronger in no time. Then maybe those hot sex scenes will become more achievable in reality. If not, who cares, as long as you’re feeling good and having fun.