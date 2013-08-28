The model gods must be listening: GQ just released a spread from their September issue showcasing bodacious British babe Jourdan Dunn completely and totally naked. And just as you’d expect, she’s pretty flawless.

In addition to being, you know, gorgeous, the 23-year-old Dunn also took the opportunity in the spotlight to discuss her reputation as one of fashion’s more outspoken models. (She once blamed having big boobs and being black for being removed from the cast of a runway show in Paris.)

“People think that I’m against fashion—or that I’m ghetto or a loudmouth,” she says. “I’m not. But if speaking my opinion makes me that girl, fine. I’ll take that crown.”

Head over to GQ to see all the photos of a nude Jourdan. And if that’s not really your thing, what little clothing she does wear is from the likes of Tom Ford, Alexander Wang, and Jill Sander. Tough life!