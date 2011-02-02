Jourdan Dunn Is Back Without Baby For Burberry [Video]

Jourdan Dunn’s packed quite a bit into the few months walking for Lanvin, becoming the face of YSL‘s beauty campaign, being featured in every issue of American Vogue since September. You know, the usual.

The London native is back after a one-year hiatus following the birth of her son Riley in late 2009, lounging on the shores of Brighton Beach as the new face of Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2011 campaign. Jourdan’s pictured with fellow hottie Sacha M’Baye who’s showcasing some seriously studded leather and an enticing stare. The pair is just one of the couples shot by Mario Testino for this season’s ads, which Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey called a “dynamic campaign that reflects the diversity of our broad global consumer.”

He also mentioned they chose the sunny locale to “celebrate the great British outdoors and our history of supporting emerging talent and to bring to life the emotion behind protection from the elements.” Um, said protection would be much appreciated in the Northeast right now, thank you very much.

Check out the awesomely sexy video of the two damn near seducing the camera during a stroll down the beach.

Photos via Models.com