Jourdan Dunn Has A Baby Boy! Plus, 20 of the Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

Do you recall Jean Paul Gaultier‘s most recent runway show? Well we do, and not just because Gaultier is a couture genius, but also because a certain someone strutted down the catwalk in all her glory at seven months pregnant. Beautiful model and now mother, Jourdan Dunn, announced the birth of her already famous baby boy, born mid-day on December 8, reported vogue.com. Dunn hasn’t revealed his name, but we can’t wait to find out!

The model and her boyfriend are sure to get amazing gifts this holiday season, especially from some of her industry friends who are dying to have her back on the runway and in editorials that may or may not feature her new bundle of joy at her side. We are thinking something along the lines of Bottega Veneta woven baby booties and an Hermes plush horse.

Have a friend in somewhat of the same boat (meaning just had a baby minus the famed model part) and need a few gift ideas? Here are our top 20 baby gift picks under $100 for this holiday season:

1. The New Baby Collection, $79.50, at Kiehls.com.

2. Swaddle Blanket and Cap Set, $19.95, at OneStepAhead.com.

3. Baby’s Life Story Journal, $69.95, at Redenvelope.com.

4. Wry Baby On Duty New Parent Pillow Cases, $29.99, at Toysrus.com.

5. MiYim Organic Fairytale Baby Bunny – Victoria and more, $19.99, at Toysrus.com.

6. Gund Baby Alphabet Stacking Blocks, $24.95, at Amazon.com.

7. Skip Hop hare Grooming Set, $20, at PotteryBarnKids.com.

8. Baby Clothes Quilt Kit, $28, at Uncommongoods.com.

9. Clean Air Odor-Free Diaper Pail and Filters, $59.95, at OneStepAhead.com.

10. Baby’s First Book, $27.50, at Inscribeit.com.

11. Eco-Friendly Isa Booties, $29, at Isabooties.com.

12. The Original Slumber Bear with Silkie Crib Soother, $24.95, at OneStepAhead.com.

13. JJ Cole Diaper and Wipes Caddy, $29.99, at toysrus.com.

14. Musical Take-Along Arch, $24.95, at OneStepAhead.com.

15. Little Legwarmers for Funky Babies, $11.95, at OneStepAhead.com.

16. Dilly the Duck Bath Time Gift Set, $39.99, at Cherrymoonfarms.com.

17. Baby Animal Pull Toy, $19.99, at Oompa.com.

18. Turtle Long Sleep Set, $22.50, at Gap.com.

19. Nordstrom Layette Organic Cotton Hat, Bib, and Booties Set, $13.90, at Nordstrom.com.

20. Elephant Rattle, $12.95, at Fatbraintoys.com.