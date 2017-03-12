Jourdan Dunn Shares Her Food and Fitness Diary

Jourdan Dunn is known for being an international supermodel, but she’s launching a new endeavor that has added another qualifier to her resume: designer. Dunn’s collaboration with Missguided, Londunn + Missguided, just launched, and it’s full of easy-to-wear athleisure separates—crop tops, sporty skirts, hoodies, bodysuits … you get the idea.

First, discover everything there is to know about Dunn’s food and fitness habits, including her favorite workout, the top three songs on her playlist right now, and her go-to healthy drink. And then click through the slideshow to have a look at the best of the Londunn + Missguided collection. (Spoiler alert: You’re going to want one of each.)

I start an average day by:

Counting my blessings and I am grateful to be seeing another day.

For breakfast I had:

Scrambled eggs, avocado with chili flakes, seeded brown toast, and macha green tea.

For lunch I had:

Nandos–extra hot chicken, spicy rice, chicken wings, and corn on the cob.

For dinner I had:

Homemade fish curry.

Today I snacked on:

Seaweed.

My go-to healthy drink is:

Coconut water.

The one thing I would never eat is:

Mustard–I hate it.

My favorite workout is:

Kobox with my brother Antoine Dunn.

My guilty pleasure food is:

Fried chicken.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is:

When you see the results yourself, and then other people also start noticing changes, and compliment you—this is a great motivation.

My favorite healthy snack is:

Baked seaweed sheets.

The ingredients you’ll find in my favorite smoothie are:

Spinach, kale, parsley, mango, pineapple, coconut water, and chia seeds.

Each week, I usually work out this often, and I do these types of fitness:

When I’m fully committed (I often slack!), I like to work out four times a week, with a mix of Kobox and Pilates.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are:

Turmeric, green tea, and chilis.

My signature healthy dish is:

Vegetable coconut curry.

The health app I couldn’t live without is:

The YOU-app—it’s all about encouraging daily goals for yourself that will then lead to making bigger goals.

The top three songs on my workout playlist right now are:

“All the Way Up” by Remy Ma and Fat Joe, “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” by DMX, and “Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxxx ft. the Yin Yang Twins.

The best part of my job is:

Traveling the world and experiencing different cultures.