SC: What would you title your memoir?

JM: Kiss of Life

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

JM: Chocolate Wafer Cake: chocolate wafers, organic whipped cream (put the whipped cream in between the wafers and build a row in whatever shape you like–I like to make it into a heart–and then cover the stacked cream filled wafers with more cream so you don’t see any chocolate. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Enjoy!

SC: What was your first AIM screen name?

JM: openlove

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

JM: Africa

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

JM: Creating amazing schools that are affordable for kids who come from low income households.

SC: What books are you reading now?

JM: Cradle to Cradle, by William Mcdonough

SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?

JM: God is love. let it flow and let it go.

SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?

JM: Remixed Bob Marley

SC: IPhone or Blackberry?

JM: IPhone

SC: Favorite flower?

JM: French Tulips



SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

JM: earth-sweet



SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?

JM: Josie Maran Argan Oil, Josie Maran Tinted Moisturizer, eye lash curler

SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?

JM: William Mcdonough-sustaianable architect

SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?

JM: Imagine your organs smiling, less is more, healthy, good for you makeup!

SC: What inspires you?

JM: Seeing things done in a new way.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

JM: I would go hang out and be with native americans when there were only native americans in North America before it was settled by europeans.



SC: How did your interest in organic beauty begin?

JM: My mom is allergic to fragrances and chemicals, so I was on a mission to find effective cosmetics that didn’t make her sick.

SC: What has been your biggest challenge in creating Josie Maran?

JM: Keeping the formulas pure and effective.

SC: What are your plans for expansion?

JM: I plan to grow the “Josie Maran” brand into chicological lifestyle goods. baby products, household products, clothing, even food that is good for people and planet.

[outfits]

Josie’s fresh-faced, glowing make-up looks for StyleCaster.