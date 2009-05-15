SC: What would you title your memoir?
JM: Kiss of Life
SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?
JM: Chocolate Wafer Cake: chocolate wafers, organic whipped cream (put the whipped cream in between the wafers and build a row in whatever shape you like–I like to make it into a heart–and then cover the stacked cream filled wafers with more cream so you don’t see any chocolate. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Enjoy!
SC: What was your first AIM screen name?
JM: openlove
SC: Where is your next travel destination?
JM: Africa
SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?
JM: Creating amazing schools that are affordable for kids who come from low income households.
SC: What books are you reading now?
JM: Cradle to Cradle, by William Mcdonough
SC: Are you very spiritual? What are some of your core beliefs?
JM: God is love. let it flow and let it go.
SC: What’s playing on your iPod right now?
JM: Remixed Bob Marley
SC: IPhone or Blackberry?
JM: IPhone
SC: Favorite flower?
JM: French Tulips
SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?
JM: earth-sweet
SC: What are your top three can’t-live-without beauty products?
JM: Josie Maran Argan Oil, Josie Maran Tinted Moisturizer, eye lash curler
SC: If you could pick anyone to work with, who would it be?
JM: William Mcdonough-sustaianable architect
SC: What are some of your beauty secrets?
JM: Imagine your organs smiling, less is more, healthy, good for you makeup!
SC: What inspires you?
JM: Seeing things done in a new way.
SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?
JM: I would go hang out and be with native americans when there were only native americans in North America before it was settled by europeans.
SC: How did your interest in organic beauty begin?
JM: My mom is allergic to fragrances and chemicals, so I was on a mission to find effective cosmetics that didn’t make her sick.
SC: What has been your biggest challenge in creating Josie Maran?
JM: Keeping the formulas pure and effective.
SC: What are your plans for expansion?
JM: I plan to grow the “Josie Maran” brand into chicological lifestyle goods. baby products, household products, clothing, even food that is good for people and planet.
Josie’s fresh-faced, glowing make-up looks for StyleCaster.