Links to Click: Joshua Jackson’s Sexy Fashion Spread, The Best Designer Sales, More

Finish your work day out with a list of the word candy we found ’round the Internet today!

1. Pacey, is that you? Menswear blog Mr. Porter captured Joshua Jackson looking sexier than ever. [Mr. Porter]

2. Lanvin, Valentino, Proenza, oh my! Here are the most amazing designer sales happening now. [The Vivant]

3. Sixteen years after her passing, Princess Diana is still on the cover of magazines. [Vanity Fair]

4. Your complete guide to supplements: what you should take for your hair, skin, nails, and more! [Beauty High]

5. Is this the new “Sh*T Fashion Girls Say”? What The F*shion analyzes what it takes to move from NYC to L.A., to hilarious results. [YouTube]

6. One writer argues why Kim Kardashian might just be the face of modern feminism. Actually. [Feminspire]

7. Fake tanning is still a trend, despite its bad rep as an orange-inducer. Here’s how to get an awesome fake tan that won’t turn you the color of an oompa loompa. [Daily Makeover]

8. Victoria Beckham discusses just who she thinks the new Victoria, Victoria Beckham girl is. [Grazia]

