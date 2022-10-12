Joshua Bassett Just Secretly Shaded Olivia Rodrigo a Year After Their ‘Driver’s License’ Drama

Not letting it die down. Joshua Bassett shaded Olivia Rodrigo on TikTok. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star posted a TikTok about who his soulmate is, and spoiler alert…it’s not Olivia.

On October 11, 2022, Joshua posted a TikTok using a letter filter where he asks who the love of his life is. “First letter is the love of my life,” he says quickly. The first letter that pops up is the letter ‘O.’ His face looked shocked, hinting that it could have been Olivia. He immediately says and taps, “Second letter is the love of my life.” The letter ‘Q’ comes up and he quips, “Okay I’ll take it.” Many fans were shocked by the audacity that he would post it. “YOU DID NOT,” one commenter said. “Imagine if he would’ve gotten an S after the O,” another one said, referring to the year-old “driver’s license” drama.

For those who are new to the “driver’s license” drama, Olivia allegedly wrote the song about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua. It’s speculated that the two dated and that Joshua moved on with fellow Disney co-star Sabrina Carpenter. The Internet was in a frenzy when “driver’s license” was released in January 2021, since Olivia sings about how her ex is now dating “that blonde girl” who is “so much older” than her. Sabrina was heavily implied to be the “blonde girl,” as many fans began deciphering the songs written by Joshua, Sabrina, and Olivia.

It looks like all three of them have moved on from the drama though. Sabrina and Olivia were seen talking at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2022. The Sour singer and the Emails I Can’t Send artist were snapped in the background of a photograph of Sebastian Stan. Though the pair was off in the back, fans were quick to spot the two rumored rivals talking to each other again. As one fan wrote in the comments section of the photo posted by Vogue, “OLIVIA AND SABRINA OMG.” So, who knows why Joshua brought up his past, maybe to promote his single “She Said She Said She Said” coming out on October 13, 2022. In a follow-up TikTok, he provided a little, but still confusing, explanation, “Some are you saying ‘I’m unhinged.’ Some of you are saying ‘Josh, are you okay?’ Yes and no.”

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is available on Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.