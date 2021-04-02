Here’s Why Fans Think Joshua Bassett Shaded Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song ‘Deja Vu’

The “Driver’s License” drama continues. Fans think Joshua Bassett shaded Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” in a TikTok video after the release of his rumored ex-girlfriend’s new song.

Rodrigo—who stars with Bassett on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—released her second single, “Deja Vu,” on Thursday, April 1. The song, which included a nod to her debut single “Driver’s License,” is about watching an ex start a new relationship with someone else and seeing them experience the same moments you had in your relationship.

After the release of “Deja Vu,” Bassett took to his TikTok with a new video fans believe was shade toward Rodrigo. “I’m just freaking out. I just found this out,” he said in the sarcastic video. “Did you guys know that the world doesn’t revolve around you? Isn’t that crazy?”

It didn’t take long for fans to swarm Bassett’s TikTok comments accusing him of shading Rodrigo. “someone’s mad their ex’s singles are better,” one user commented. Another wrote, “someone woke up on the wrong side of the bed. anyways stream deja vu.” One more person commented, “why the pettiness tho.”

Though many of the comments criticized Bassett, others speculated that the TikTok could be a joke because he posted in on April Fool’s Day. Others also defended him, claiming that the video wasn’t about Rodrigo. “This is kinda getting out of hand,” the user wrote. “Not everything Josh says is about Liv, and the other way around as well. Let them live their lives, geez.”

As fans know, Bassett’s drama with Rodrigo started in January 2021 when the actress released her first single, “Driver’s License,” which many speculate to be about Bassett and his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. We explained the lyrics here, but essentially, fans deduced that Bassett and Rodrigo had secretly dated while filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but broke up when Bassett moved on with Carpenter.

In an interview with Billboard in January 2021, Rodrigo explained the meaning behind the song while not revealing who it’s about. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she said at the time. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

