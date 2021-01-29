Joshua Bassett Just Explained the Real Meaning of His New Song Amid Claims It’s About Olivia Rodrigo

Another day, another Josh-Olivia-Sabrina song to investigate. After the release of his new song, fans want to know if Joshua Bassett’s “Only a Matter of Time” lyrics are about Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

To recap: Rodrigo, Bassett’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, released her debut single, “Drivers License,” in early January 2021. The song, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, led to theories that Rodrigo and Bassett were in a secret relationship, which ended after Bassett broke up with Rodrigo to date Carpenter, whom he’s had a lot of social media interactions with as of late. (There are a lot of lyrics that evidence the theory, but the main one that listeners have noted is when Rodrigo sings about a “blonde girl” who makes her insecure. Fans have also discovered that Bassett helped teach Rodrigo how to drive, which is the basis of “Drivers License.”

Fast forward to Thursday, January 28, when Bassett released his new song, “Only a Matter of Time.” The track—which comes less than a month after his previous single, “Lie, Lie, Lie”—talks about how someone has been “lying on [his] name.”

“Time to tell the world that you’ve been lyin’ on my name/ Doin’ what you want and think you’re gonna get away,” Bassett sings in the song. “I’m sure that you’re hurting inside / But why would you makе your pain mine? / You’re makin’ me pay for your crimes / You can’t tear me down and act like I will just forget.”

The bridge also seemed like a jab toward the person. He sings: “You can say what you like / Doesn’t mean that you’re right / Are you glad you got that out? / Do you feel better now?”

So what are Joshua Bassett’s “Only a Matter of Time” lyrics about? Well, given the timing of the song, it’s easy to think that the track is about his recent drama with Rodrigo. However, in a statement, Bassett explained that he wrote the song months ago before “Drivers License” even came out. In his statement, Bassett explains that the song is about social media trolls and not necessarily about one person in particular.

“I wrote this song in the summer of 2020 in a moment in time where social media was bringing a lot of darkness to my life,” he said. “It was healing to put my phone down, turn off the noise and just write. There’s good that comes from social media, but it’s also become a place where people can say anything about anyone, no matter how false or damaging with no accountability. We’ve gotta be much kinder to each other and recognize there are real people behind the screens!”

Read the full lyrics to Joshua Bassett’s “Only a Matter of Time” ahead.

Look me in the eyes

Tell me you’re not lying to me

See through your disguise

You can’t keep on hiding from me

Time to make it right

So why are you still sayin’ I’m wrong?

Well it’s only a matter of time to set it straight

Time to tell the world that you’ve been lying on my name

Doing what you want and think you’re gonna get away

Well I’ll leave it up to faith for now

But it’s only a matter of time

An eye for an eye, you’ll go blind

And when did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside

Why would you make your pain mine?

You’re making me pay for your crimes

Well darling I’ll be fine

But it’s only a matter of

It ain’t over yet

You can’t tearme down and act like I will just forget

When karma comes around then you’ll be drowning in regret

But it’s not about revenge tonight

But it’s only a matter of time

An eye for an eye, you’ll go blind

And when did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Oh

Pick myself up off the floor

You can’t hurt me no more

Of this endless charade

I’m not playing your game

You can say what you like

Doesn’t mean that you’re right

Are you glad you got that out?

Do you feel better now?

Do you feel better now?

Time, an eye for an eye, you go blind

When did you stop being kind?

You twisted your words like a knife

Well I’m sure that you’re hurting inside

Why would you make your pain mine?

You’re making me pay for your crimes

Well darling I’ll be fine

But it’s only a matter of time