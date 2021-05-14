‘HSMTMTS’ Stars Joshua Bassett & Matt Cornett Kill It at ‘High School Musical’ Trivia

Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett may play High School Musical superfans in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but how well do they know the Disney Channel original movie that started it all?

Bassett and Cornett star as Ricky Bowen E.J. Caswell respectively on HSMTMTS, an HSM spinoff series about a group of students who attend the same fictionalized high school where HSM was filmed and set: East High School. Season 1 saw Ricky and E.J. play Troy Bolton and Chad Danforth in a school production of HSM, while season 2 sees them star in a production of another Disney musical, Beauty and the Beast.

Season 1 saw cameos from original HSM stars like Lucas Grabeel (who played Ryan Evans) and Kaycee Stroh (who played Martha Cox.) When asked if there will be any other cameos in season 2, Bassett and Cornett kept their lips closed but teased there will still be a ton of surprises in the second season.

“We can’t say anything without getting in trouble. What we can say is there are a ton of really great new characters in the show and a bunch of new people. New competition, new rivalry, and it’s a blast,” Cornett tells StyleCaster of season 2.

As for which original HSM star they would love to reprise their role in HSMTMTS, both Bassett and Cornett agreed that Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans would be iconic. “I think it would be a blast to see Sharpay come in and just be full-blown Sharpay,” Cornett says. Bassett adds, “I was going to say Zac Efron, but you’re right, it’s absolutely Sharpay.”

Watch the video above to see how well Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett do at High School Musical trivia.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available to stream on Disney+.