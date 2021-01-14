Joshua Bassett Just Responded to Claims He Shaded Ex Olivia Rodrigo Amid Sabrina Carpenter Love Triangle Rumors

The drama continues. Fans think Joshua Bassett’s “Lie, Lie, Lie” lyrics are about the Olivia Rodrigo-Sabrina Carpenter love triangle, but what does he say? For those who are lost, here’s a recap on the Josh-Olivia-Sabrina drama that’s taken over Gen Z Hollywood in the past week.

On January 8, Rodrigo—who stars with Bassett on Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—released her debut single, “Driver’s License.” The song, which received a shoutout from Taylor Swift, sparked speculation that Rodrigo and Bassett, who play love interests on HSMTMTS—dated in real life until Bassett broke up with Rodrigo to date Carpenter. The speculation is from lyrics in “Driver’s License” such as: “You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Carpenter, who has blonde hair, is four years older than Rodrigo. Rodrigo also posted a preview of “Driver’s License” in July 2020, which originally said “brunette girl” instead of “blonde.” This made fans think that she changed the lyrics to reference her drama with Carpenter and Bassett, who have been photographed together a lot more as of late.

Another reason that fans think “Driver’s License” is about Carpenter and Bassett is that Bassett helped Rodrigo learn to drive, which was seen in resurfaced social media post found by YouTube channel LeBlanc Updates. “We celebrated and we went to In-N-Out, and I couldn’t drive actually. I was 16, but I didn’t have my permit,” she said in the clip before referencing Bassett. “And so, he took me in his car, and we drove around the In-N-Out parking lot, and that was my first time driving.”

In “Driver’s License,” Rodrigo sings, “I got my drivers license last week, just like we always talked about / Cause you were so excited for me to finally drive up to your house.” Sounds similar, right?

Fast forward to Thursday, January 14, and Bassett released his new single, “Lie, Lie, Lie,” which fans assume is a response to “Driver’s License.” (The music video for the song even sees Bassett in the driver’s seat of a car.) So is this confirmation that the Joshua-Olivia-Sabrina love triangle is true? Well, not quite. In an Instagram Story before the release of “Lie, Lie, Lie,” Bassett explained that the song is about a friendship that fell apart, not a love triangle like fans assumed. His description, however, is quite vague, so the “friend” he’s referring to could be Rodrigo for all we know. But, as of now, it seems like the post clears up any speculation that “Lie, Lie, Lie” is shade toward Rodrigo.

“I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after i found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time. It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down,” he wrote. Bassett also posted a preview of “Lie, Lie, Lie” in November 2019, which seems to shut down any speculation that he wrote it specifically in response to Rodrigo. That said, the release at this time is sus.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available to stream on Disney+.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.