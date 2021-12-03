Joshua Bassett’s New Song Shades Olivia Rodrigo For ‘Messing’ Up His Life After Their Split

It’s been nearly a year since their rumored breakup, but Joshua Bassett’s “Crisis” lyrics are bringing fans of him and Olivia Rodrigo right back to the thick of it.

Olivia and Josh met on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series back in 2019, where they star as love interests Nini and Ricky. The pair reportedly started dating that year, although they never explicitly confirmed nor denied their relationship. By January 2021, however, fans began speculating that Josh broke up with Olivia to start dating fellow Disney Channel star, Sabrina Carpenter. Their rumored love triangle sent ripples through social media for weeks and later appeared to be all but confirmed with the release of Olivia’s breakup anthem, “Drivers License,” which appeared to take aim at Sabrina at the time.

In a December 2021 profile in GQ, Joshua revealed that he tried to speak with Olivia again following the rampant media coverage around their rumored split—but admitted that she “hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out.” The singer told the magazine that he now feels he has “a right to stand up for myself.” And he’s certainly doing so on his new single, “Crisis,” which seems to shade Olivia for enabling fans and the media to criticize him in the wake of their split.

“Half the shit you’re sayin’ is only half true / You’re messin’ with my life as a career move,” Josh sings on the track. “I can’t help but wonder why you won’t make it end / Guess you would never dare / You would never dare to wastе a crisis.”

Josh explained to GQ that the song is all about “the crazy PR over the year,” and suggestions from his label to take advantage of the “media storm” surrounding him after Olivia released her breakup album, SOUR. “It sort of felt like a losing battle. If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible,” he told the magazine. “People don’t realize how long ago that was,” he added, seemingly referencing the pair’s breakup. “It’s not as recent as it seems. I’m a completely different person now… I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore.”

Check out Joshua Bassett’s “Crisis” lyrics in full, via Genius, below.

Verse 1

My label said to never waste a crisis

And here I am, guitar in my hand, in the middle of one, hmm

And, honestly, I didn’t wanna write this

Don’t know if I can, still holdin’ back, still wanna run

Pre-Chorus

And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I

And it’s cool if you want me to play the bad guy

Chorus

But don’t you dare act like I didn’t love you

Don’t go thinkin’ that I didn’t hurt, too

Don’t you ever wonder if I’m okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you’re saying’s only half-true

Messin’ with my life as a career move

I can’t help but wonder why you won’t make it end

Guess you would never dare

You would never dare to waste a crisis

Verse 2

My mama callеd ’cause she heard I got dеath threats

Oh, what the hell am I supposed to do with that?

Oh, I wish that I could open my eyes and the nightmare’d be over

But you sensationalize, keep fannin’ the fire for the headlines

Chorus

But don’t you dare act like I didn’t love you

Don’t go thinkin’ that I didn’t hurt, too

Don’t you ever wonder if I’m okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you’re saying’s only half-true

Messin’ with my life as a career move

I can’t help but wonder why you won’t make it end

Guess you would never dare

You would never dare to waste a crisis

Bridge

Weren’t you the one who left in the first place?

Weren’t you the one who called things off?

Was it an act to love me or an act to hate me?

Chorus

Don’t you dare act like I didn’t love you

Don’t go thinkin’ that I didn’t hurt, too

Don’t you ever wonder if I’m okay after all you put me through?

Half the shit you’re saying’s only half-true

Messin’ with my life as a career move

I can’t help but wonder why you won’t make it end

But you would never dare

You would never dare to waste a crisis

