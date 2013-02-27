Josh Duhamel on Why He Prefers Wife Fergie To Be Less Stylish

Josh Duhamel has found himself in the news quite a bit lately—for all the right reasons. The 40-year-old actor is achieving a wave of career success, thanks his role in the Valentine’s Day blockbuster “Safe Haven,” and his upcoming gig as the host of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 23. Of course, things are also going well for him on the personal front: Last week, his wife Fergie took to Twitter to announce that the couple are expecting their first child.

We caught up with the stylish gent at the launch of his Moves magazine cover last night at New York City hotspot TOY, where we chatted with Duhamel about fashion faux pas, family, and—of course—Fergie.

StyleCaster: Your wife is known for her style—how do you prefer she dresses when she’s out and about?

Josh Duhamel: Well, the more fashion-forward she gets, the more pressure it puts on me. That means the more I have to step it up. When I have to step it up, that’s when I get in trouble. The more casual she is, the easiest it is for me—so that’s best!

Obviously, you’ve made many red carpet appearances over the years. Do you have any fashion regrets?

I remember my first red carpet was when I was on “All My Children” way back in the late 1990s, and I was freaking out because I was going out to this thing with photographers—it was a whole thing. It was January or December, and I wore a linen suit. It was the only suit that I had, and it was the first time that I ever got beat up for what I was wearing.

People said, “Uh … we’re not sure about the linen suit.” And I thought, “Oh sh-t, I guess I’m not dressed right … I guess that’s probably meant for summer.” It was something I got from the wardrobe department from the very first movie that I did, thinking I was all hot sh-t walking out on the red carpet.

Let’s talk fatherhood. What are you most looking forward to?

I look forward to seeing that little thing for the first time. That’s really the biggest thing—and then of course everything after.

Any items in your closet that you’ll never throw out?



I’ve got a pair of Vans that I love: They’re black and orange. There are a few pairs of jeans that I love, of course. And T-shirts. I have a hard time letting go of T-shirts. There’s some in my closet that I’ve had for probably 15 years that I don’t even really wear anymore, but I just can’t seem to throw them away.