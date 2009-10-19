Josh Brolin: GW Star Studies Donald Trump for Wall Street 2

The sequel to 1987 Academy Awarding-winning Wall Street is cast, and has begun filming. Directed by Oliver Stone, the film will revolve around the 2008 stock market crash and will start Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf, and Josh Brolin.

Brolin, who last played G.W. Bush with no mercy, will now depict Donald Trump in the sequel Wall Street 2. After studying Donald closely during dinner at 21, he picked Trump’s brain for all types of entrepreneurial knowledge. We wish we made it to 21 when Trump, Brolin, and LaBeouf were all collaborating for the new flick.

Wall Street 2 is scheduled to release in April of 2010.