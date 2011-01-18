Josephine De La Baume: Inside Mark Ronson’s GF’s Closet

There’s just nothing like a french chick‘s style, and it doesn’t hurt when she looks like Josephine De La Baume. Harper’s Bazaar went inside the apartment and closet of the singer and gf of Mark Ronson for an up close look at their West Village apartment. I feel like people like to hate on Mark Ronson a little, but he’s dating her, so he wins, I guess.



She speaks of her personal style, “I like to look like a tomboy during the day and then a pin-up girl at night.” Somehow we think it’s hard for her to look like a tomboy ever, but OK. Click through for some more images the apartment’s not exactly The World of Interiors worthy as I would have expected, but who’s paying attention to it anyway?







