This $12 Utensil Organizer Has Over 72,000 Perfect Ratings & Saved My Kitchen Drawer From a Jumbled Mess

If you live in a small apartment or have little storage, there are many ways you could maximize your space. I personally don’t have a whole lot of counter space or drawers in my kitchen. That left me wondering where I’d put my utensils because an elaborate cutlery organizer or cute mason jars were not going to work. Luckily, Joseph Joseph, an amazing brand for kitchen gadgets and hacks, saved my tiny drawer from complete chaos.

Joseph Joseph’s Cutlery Organizer is exactly what I needed to keep my utensils tidy and compact. I was working with one super narrow drawer, so the product’s stacked, angled compartments worked wonders. The organizer can hold up to 24 pieces of cutlery, which is certainly accurate as I currently have around 20 pieces in it.

The utensil organizer is so convenient, I don’t even mind not having a conventional tray or more aesthetic jars for my forks, spoons and knives. Basically, I’m not swapping this product any time soon. It even has non-slip feet on the base so the organizer doesn’t slide and jangle whenever you open and close the drawer. Plus, the angled design of it allows you to see which compartment holds which utensil. Easy access and visibility are always important when it comes to organization systems, as Marie Kondo would say.

If you, too, are in need of space-saving hacks that are also super affordable, start with this utensil organizer from Joseph Joseph. It’s only $12 at Amazon and comes in Grey, Blue and Bamboo versions to match whatever aesthetic you have in mind. It’s also the No. 1 bestseller in its category, which definitely counts for something!

With a 4.5-star overall rating and over 72,000 perfect five-star reviews, I’m not the only one who loves this compact organizer.

“I had a normal, plastic divider and it needed to go. This one looks so nice and saves me so much space,” raved one happy shopper. “It gave me a whole 75% of my drawer back! I would totally recommend.”

“I bought this because my cutlery drawer is small. The sizing on this was perfect, unlike some other choices I’d looked at. In the drawer, it looks attractive and it makes it so easy to grab whatever type of cutlery you need—a spoon, knife or fork, etc,” wrote another five-star reviewer.

As for cleaning the cutlery organizer, simply wash and dry it by hand. It’s that easy! And so is your decision to purchase this affordable space-saving product right this second. With it, your kitchen drawers will look so clean and tidy.