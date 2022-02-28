OMG, Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Viral Kitchen Tool Is The ‘Only Utensil’ They’ve Cooked With For Months

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re whipping up something yummy in the kitchen, things naturally get a bit chaotic. You have to follow the recipe, measure ingredients, cut veggies and, of course, actually cook the food. If you’re the type of chef who has a dozen different utensils scattered all over the counter, you’re missing out on a kitchen tool that will change how you prep.

Joseph Joseph’s Uni-Tool is a 5-in-1 utensil that serves as a slotted spoon, solid spoon, spatula, turner and cutting tool. With it, you’ll save time, space and money with a single tool that truly does the most. It’s no wonder TikTok is obsessed with it.

In this TikTok, @simplysalfinds flips a pancake, slices a banana, strains veggies, spreads butter and scoops sugar all with the Uni-Tool. Without it, he would’ve needed to use and then clean a spatula, a knife, a strainer, another knife and a spoon. But with it, he only needed a quick rinse between each step.

“I bought this because I have a small kitchen and needed to get rid of utensils I barely use,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “When I tell you this is the only utensil I have cooked with for the last two months, I am being honest. I love it and will be buying another tonight!”

If there’s any genius invention that’ll completely change the way you cook and clean, it’s this one. Joseph Joseph’s Uni-Tool is a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen and the only utensil you’ll be reaching for. Best of all, it costs just $10, which is way less than you’d spend on each individual utensil.

While a 5-in1 tool might sound complicated to use, Joseph Joseph makes it easy. The dual-sided utensil has a solid spoon on one end that lets you scoop ingredients and put them into your pan, pick up your culinary creation once it’s cooked or even spread a topping onto the finished product. The other end functions as a slotted spoon, but also has a jagged edge for cutting ingredients. This side also works as a spatula and turner that you can use straight in the pan.

Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant for temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Just be sure you don’t leave the spatula sitting in the hot pan for too long.

“I am not known for my culinary skills, so this handy tool is perfect for me,” wrote one shopper. “It has a lot of uses in one gadget, so I don’t have to invest a lot of money in a whole bunch of tools that will rarely be used. This spatula doo-hickey is very sturdy and easy to rinse off and toss in the dishwasher. I rarely cook, but when I do, this is my new favorite!”

Whether you’re MasterChef-level good or a cooking newbie, this tool seriously works wonders, because saving time, space and money really does make all the difference in the kitchen.