Joseph Gordon-Levitt Crushed Our Dreams and Got Married

Try to not cry uncontrollably while reading this: Joseph Gordon-Levitt is now married. Yes, it’s a sad day ladies.

The actor secretly wed his girlfriend Tasha McCauley at their home on December 20, apparently. Levitt’s rep has just confirmed it, so don’t go thinking this is some rumor that’s going to be cleared up, either.

Surprised that Levitt is even dating someone? Yeah, us too. The only hint of their relationship was during a “Howard Stern Show” back in 2013 when Levitt said: “I think I’m a pretty good person and a good boyfriend. Yeah, I just wouldn’t want to be with someone who was disrespectful to me.” Speaking of the person he was dating he said: “[She’s] not in show business.”

As for his thoughts on marriage, he revealed: “I think that I could partner up with somebody—I don’t know who that somebody is—I could partner up with a woman and commit to we’re going to raise a family and that’s a project we’re going to commit to for 20-something years. I like to not be too committed to any one future that’s really far away, necessarily, unless there’s a reason, which is why I’m saying if you’re gonna raise a family…I can make that commitment.”

The one silver lining in this—and we are really grasping here—is that Levitt’s now wife isn’t some 19-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, she’s actually the founder and CEO of Fellow Robots, a NASA-based robotics company, so we’ll begrudgingly admit it seems like he made a pretty good choice. Now back to sobbing.