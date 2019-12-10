Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About Tristan Thompson & The Results Say A Lot

Ten months after this whole cheating fiasco started, we’re finally getting more evidence of what really went down. We now know that Jordyn Woods took a lie detector test to finally put those rumors about sleeping with Tristan Thompson—Khloé Kardashian’s ex—to rest. And the results are hopefully more tangible than, say, word of mouth from the KarJenner clan. But what did they actually reveal?

Jordyn, who turned 22 this fall, headed to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Facebook TV series back in March to discuss those cheating allegations levied against her by members of the KarJenner family. In case you never heard about it, Tristan Thompson, 28, made some moves on Jordyn at a party—and the advances were caught on video. Sources close to the pair suggested that they went home together, which Jordyn doesn’t deny—yet jumping to the conclusion of sex isn’t accurate, according to the model. She and her friends apparently all slept over at the same place as Tristan. And Jordyn alleges that it was him who tried to kiss her the next morning, and that she was disturbed by the situation altogether.

When Jordyn appeared on Red Table Talk, she tried to drive this point home by suggesting that having sex with Tristan was “Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened. And never will I.” She was so certain, that she expressed her interest in taking a lie detector test just to confirm the truth for fans.

While the confessional portion of the episode originally aired months ago, today we’re finally seeing the lie detector test that Jordyn sat for. In a Dec. 10 episode of Red Table Talk, Jada brought on “a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations,” to administer the test.

“Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?” It was the question we’ve all been waiting for the truth on. After the polygraphist asked, Jordyn responded with a firm “No.” But was she lying?

According to the polygraphist, Jordyn told the truth—not just for that question, but for the entire duration of the two-hour-long exam. But will this be enough for Jordyn to fall back into her ex-bestie Kylie‘s good graces? Who knows.