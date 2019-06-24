Apparently, There Was Proof That Jordyn Woods Lied About The Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’

Everyone has their own story to tell, as was evident on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In Part 1 of the season finale, the KarJenners showed the “explosive” cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. The episode of KUWTK claimed to show proof that Woods lied about what went down between herself and the NBA star. But since Kris Jenner has final edits of the episode, we know that the show is set to showcase Khloé Kardashian in her best light. Apparently, they want us to believe that Khloé was having a pregnancy scare and throwing up blood before finding out about all of this—sure sis.

Since the scandal broke during Valentine’s Day weekend back in February, curve model Woods has maintained that she was inappropriate with Thompson. On Red Table Talk she revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith that she was resting her legs on Thompson and that as she exited the party, he kissed her. She said, “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom. It was a kiss on the lips.”

However, the KUWTK season finale suggests that Woods lied about her role in the entire thing. The most reliable and truthful man in the world–Tristan Thompson told Khloé that he and Jordyn made out. Reminder, this is also the same man that was on a date with another woman that very same weekend and posted it on Instagram.

In the episode, Khloé reveals, “Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.”

Um..ok girl.

Of course, KarJenner fans are back on social media, trying to drag Jordyn by her edges, but as she stated before, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.” This alleged proof that Khloé has that Jordyn was lying is something she got from Tristan–and she’s the only one that continues to put her faith in him.

As of now, Jordyn hasn’t commented on any of this, and we highly doubt she will.