All of Jordyn Woods’ Best Singing Videos After Her ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal

Viewers were shooketh when Jordyn Woods was revealed as the Kangaroo on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of The Masked Singer season 3. But fans who have followed Jordyn Woods’ singing videos (especially the ones she used to record with her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner) know that the girl has pipes, as seen by her killer Masked Singer performances.

For fans who don’t know, The Masked Singer is a FOX reality TV competition where celebrities wear costumes and sing in front of a panel of judges and in-studio audience. No one knows who’s under the mask besides the producer, which makes it so much more fun when a star is eliminated and has to reveal themselves. So, of course, when Jordyn was unveiled as the latest masked celebrity, the world thought in unison: “I didn’t know Jordyn Woods could sing!”

In an interview with People, Jordyn—who sang songs like Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice”—explained that one of her motivations to do the show is that no one really knows that she has a voice. “Every single week I see tweets about me being the Kangaroo or people commenting on my pictures with the kangaroo emoji, saying, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could sing,’ with the winky face, just to see if I say anything,” she said. “I didn’t even realize people would know, because I’ve never publicly sang. People are just smart.”

Jordyn also said she did the Masked Singer because critics would often ask her and her former Kardashian-Jenner friends what “talent” they had to be famous. “I definitely don’t think people thought I could sing, but everyone has their opinion. Sometimes people [are] like, ‘What is her talent?'” she said. ‘You can be an influencer, I’ve filmed movies and I have my own businesses, but people are still like, “Okay, so what’s your talent?’ As if entrepreneurship isn’t enough. I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn’t know existed before doing the show.”

Jordyn is somewhat right. Before The Masked Singer, Jordyn had never sung in public—that is, aside from social media videos with her ex-BFF Kylie where it’s clear that she could hold a tune. No one knew that she would be this good though. The judges, including Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy, even compared Jordyn’s voice to that of Kelly Rowland and other sultry R&B stars before she unveiled herself as the Kangaroo. Missed Jordyn’s performance through the season? That’s OK. Check out her best singing videos below.