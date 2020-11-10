Jordyn Woods Just Shaded Larsa Pippen After She Revealed She Dated Tristan Thompson Before Khloé Kardashian

The plot thickens. Jordyn Woods shaded Larsa Pippen after she revealed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian.

In an interview on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast on Monday, November 9, Larsa responded to rumors that she slept with Tristan while he was still with Khloé. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” she said. “If they love each other, then God bless. I think when you have a family with someone, it’s really hard to break up. You do everything in order to keep your kids home together and happy. I applaud them for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them. I applaud them.”

Though Larsa denied the rumors, she did reveal that she dated Tristan long before he met her friend in 2016. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” Larsa said. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever…I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

After the reveal, Jordyn—who was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan and Khloé in 2019—took to her Twitter with a tweet that seemed to be aimed at Larsa and the Kardashians. TMZ reported in March 2019 that Tristan had cheated on Khloé (with whom he shares daughter True) with Jordyn. Jordyn confirmed in an interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk a few weeks later that Tristan kissed her but she didn’t return his advances. Though Khloé has taken back Tristan and the two continue to coparent True, Jordyn seems to have been cut off from the Kardashian family, including her former best friend, Kylie Jenner.

“Make it make sense,” Jordyn tweeted with a thinking face after Larsa’s reveal. Jordyn also liked a tweet that criticized the Kardashians for not giving Larsa the same heat for her relationship with Tristan.

The tweet read, “Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PUPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn did because HE kissed HER. You dust buckets kept your mouths closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn.”