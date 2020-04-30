Jordyn Woods Just Reacted to Her Rumored Ex Hanging Out With Kendall Jenner

Oh, how the tables have turned. While Jordyn is no longer at the center of a KarJenner dating scandal, the eldest Jenner sister might have just inserted herself into one. And now, it’s possible Jordyn Woods shaded Kendall Jenner over Devin Booker—a.k.a., Jordyn’s rumored ex-boyfriend and Kendall’s recent road trip buddy.

The 23-year-old NBA star sparked rumors on April 29 when he was spotted in Sedona, Arizona with Kendall. TMZ obtained footage of that pair hopping into a Mercedes Benz Maybach (not too shabby) after parking at a rest stop. Apparently, witnesses were pretty much convinced that the pair looked like a couple. But sources close to the 24-year-old model claimed otherwise: “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” a source told TMZ. “They took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

Oh, to “socially distance” by riding out into the Arizona desert in a Maybach! As if the shoddy implications of Kendall’s road trip weren’t troubling enough, though, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just so happened to be riding solo with someone formerly linked to her family’s apparent archnemesis, 22-year-old Jordyn.

In case you forgot: Jordyn and the KarJenners have been on the worst of terms ever since she was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson, a.k.a. Khloé Kardashian’s then-partner and father to their daughter, True Thompson. Despite being so close to Kylie Jenner (and by association, Kendall), Jordyn was essentially ousted by the family.

But that was long after she and Devin were an item. Back in 2018, the pair even went on a double-date with Kendall and her ex, Ben Simmons. And now all these years later, Kendall’s spending time with Jordyn’s ex. You could see how that’s drama just waiting to happen.

Our girl Jordyn did not disappoint. The recent Masked Singer contestant took to Twitter when the news broke to share a series of trash emojis. While she’s since deleted the tweet, fans are convinced that it was a not-so-subtle way of addressing her ex-boyfriend possibly dating her ex-friend. Aside from the emojis, Jordyn also tweeted, “haha good morning”—seemingly laughing at the story altogether.