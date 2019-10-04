Fans Are Convinced Jordyn Woods Just Shaded Kylie Jenner On Twitter & Yikes

Things are never drama-free in the KarJenner’s world. Jordyn Woods shading Kylie Jenner on Twitter post-Travis Scott breakup is the latest buzz. But what’s the truth? As we all know, Jordyn and Kylie used to be thick as thieves until all of that drama happened with Tristan Thompson. If you recall, Jordyn was caught locking lips with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan over Valentine’s Day weekend. The scandal took the internet by storm and caused Jordyn and Kylie’s relationship to crumble as a result.

Though the friendship “breakup” between the ladies seemed amicable–friends and convinced that in the wake of the breakup between Kylie and her ex-beau Travis Scott–Jordyn is throwing shade. On Oct. 3–days after the split was announced, Jordyn tweeted–“Life happens for you, not to you,. All I’m saying is that constantly we get in our heads and think that it’s us against the world but in reality, everything happens to you for your personal growth! Stick to the script and learn through every lesson.”

TBH–we’re not sure how this is supposed to be directed at Kylie, but people live to make a mountain out of a molehill so here we are. Obviously, the internet is gobbling it up. One Twitter user said, “Shady Queen. We stan.” Another person added, “I sure like the BFF wisdom there. (@KylieJenner).” Yet another wrote, “@KylieJenner read this girl.”

Listen, we’re certain that Jordyn still has Kylie’s number, so this is a stretch. We think people forget that other folks have their own lives and things to go through. But we’re just here so we don’t get fined.