Jordyn Woods Has Something To Say About The Cheating Scandal On ‘KUWTK’—It’s All Happening

Keeping Up With The Kardashians released the trailer for their two-part season finale, and even in the sneak-peak, we know exactly what is coming: drama. It’s all about Khloé Kardashian learning of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. Now, Jordyn Woods has spoken about the Tristan cheating scandal episode finally airing. And the main gist of her message? She isn’t thrilled but is looking forward.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn simply said “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

When asked how she thinks she’ll be portrayed in the upcoming episodes, Woods was hopeful it would be an honest portrayal of who she is. “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine,” later adding “Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

It sounds like the 21-year-old model is ready to put the Thompson-Woods cheating scandal far behind her, and we can understand why. Not only did she go through the whole experience this past spring, but now the whole world is watching it unfold, yet again, on reality TV. It has to be pretty painful.

Sunday night’s episode is definitely going to be very intense. Just from the teaser trailer, we know we’ll need plenty of tissues. And following the release of the season finale trailer, Khloé has already alerted fans she will not be live-tweeting the episode, as she usually does. Which totally makes sense! We doubt she’ll even want to watch the episode. How could she?

Kylie Jenner’s s former BFF previously explained her side of the whole saga during Red Table Talk, admitting that though she and Thompson did kiss at the party, “there was “no passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me.”