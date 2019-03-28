Jordyn Woods Is Apparently ‘Mortified’ by the New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer About Her Affair

Not out of the woods yet. Not even close. Jordyn Woods’s reaction to Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ season 16 trailer is not surprising. The 21-year-old model is “mortified” by the trailer for the new season, according to Us Weekly. (Also can we talk about the fact that this show has been on longer than Grey’s Anatomy. We didn’t think it was possible.) Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy/ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly made out in February 2019. And TBH, we actually feel kind of bad. Yes, the whole thing was awful and a horrible decision on her part as well as Thompson’s. But in normal life, your whole scandal isn’t later broadcast all over TV for yet another reminder of the shame. The entire world doesn’t usually get an up-close and personal look into the average person’s transgressions. Then again, while we don’t choose our immediate family, we do choose our friends and romantic relationships. And Woods and Thompson definitely knew what they were getting into when they immersed themselves in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Woods is currently in London to promote her new false eyelash line, Eylure. And a source close to the model told Us Weekly that the timing of this trip was no accident. It seems Woods planned the jaunt abroad to coincide with the release of the KUWTK trailer. She must’ve known what it was going to highlight (aka—her).

“Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” the source told Us Weekly.

The trailer debut is, understandably, difficult for Woods to watch. We can see why. It includes some pretty dramatic footage of many reactions to the alleged affair. This includes one where Khloé screams “LIAR!” at here phone while watching Woods on Red Table Talk. Awkward.

“[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” the source explained. “It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.”

Well that’s something almost everyone on social media can relate with. Instagram in particular is just a highlight reel. We’re not really seeing anyone’s pain or struggles, just the ~fabulous~ moments they want us to know about.

The KUWTK trailer, on the other hand, lives for the dramatic moments and teary scenes. And yelling. Lots of yelling. Who knew so much could be crammed into a 1 minute and 46 second video? Check it out here: