Jordyn Woods Is Done With All Of The Fake News That’s Being Spread About Her

She’s out here trying to live her very best life, but the internet won’t let her be the icon that she is. Jordyn Woods’ Twitter reaction to fake news was so legend–honestly we stan even more. The curve model has been making headlines since Valentine’s Day weekend 2019. Unfortunately, all of this buzz hasn’t had anything to do with her business ventures or successes.

Earlier this year, Jordyn was caught in the middle of a media firestorm when Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, NBA baller Tristan Thompson, kissed her at a party. Though the 21-year-old tried to share her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, admitting that she was also in wrong, the KarJenners immediately ousted her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family also enticed their fans to bully her.

Though Jordyn and her former bestie, Kylie Jenner, are no longer as tight as they once were and Khloé and Tristan have officially called it quits–the scandal remained in the news because it was the major theme on Season 17 of KUWTK. Now that the season has FINALLY come to an end, Jordyn is ready to focus on other things.

It looks like she’s had enough of the haters and the lies that are still being spread about her. She tweeted,

We need to publicize better headlines.. who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs? And why is there a new story every other day explaining “how I feel” about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?

Honestly, sis, we understand, and there seems to be no malice or shade from Jordyn’s side either. While Kylie is off celebrating the launch of Kylie Skin–Jordyn has been riding the way of her successful launch with Boohoo.

Onward.