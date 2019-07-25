It’s hard when you lose your best friend over some drama that never should have gone down in the first place. Therefore, Jordyn Woods’ reaction to Kylie Jenner’s girls trip is understandable. Jordyn and Kylie used to be thick as thieves until the curve model was seen kissing Tristan Thompson– Kylie’s sister’s then-boyfriend. We’ve all had to watch the entire drama play out on social media and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Thankfully, things have finally died down a bit since KUWTK is on hiatus.

However, though they don’t have bad feelings toward one another, it looks like Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship won’t be resurrected. Kylie was just living her best life with her new fav, Sofia Richie in Turks and Caicos. The ladies were celebrating the latest launch of Kylie Skin, and they took some time for some stunning photos and relaxation. We’re sure it’s hard to see someone you care so much about celebrating their success, and you aren’t able to be there for them.

Thankfully, Jordyn has used the past few months to reflect, focus on her career, and keep growing as a person. (She’s only 21 after all.) “You just have to fully live every emotion that you go through, and understand that your purpose is bigger than you,” she explained to People. “You define who you are, nothing else. Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.”

We’re just glad that Jordyn can stay so positive despite everything that has happened in the last several months–especially after she was bullied viciously on social media by the KarJenners and their fans. An insider close to the secndnture founder told Hollywood Life that the end of her friendship with Kylie is “still a painful topic” for her. They explained,