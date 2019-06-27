Jordyn Woods Just Responded To Kim Kardashian’s Comment That Kylie Gave Her Everything & It Was So Classy

Listen, we have some good news. It’s nearly Sunday which means the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale will air and we can all press on with our summers. Jordyn Woods reacted to Kim Kardashian’s nasty “provider” comment, and her response was so classy. If you didn’t know, Kim K. was running around giving her two cents to her sister Khloé Kardashian after the whole Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods kissing scandal. In a clip from the upcoming episode, she says (rather inaccurately) referring to Woods, “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her.” Um…. girl. If you know anything about Woods, she grew up in the same neighboorhood as the KarJenners, went to the same schools, and is super close with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Obviously, the internet came for Ms. Kimmy saying she has a “white savior complex.” (Sips tea.)

Now, Woods has spoken up about the whole ordeal and the fact that the KarJenners keep saying she never apologized to Khloé. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the curve model who said, “I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working. I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

As far as the whole apology thing goes, on her Red Table Talk episode with Jada Pinkett Smith shortly after the entire ordeal went down, Jordyn said she tried to apologize repeatedly, but the KarJenners blocked her number. She told ET, “It’s just, you know, things happen. And of course, I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.” As Woods has stated, though she shouldn’t have been draped over Thompson at the party, the NBA baller was the aggressor who kissed her as she was exiting the soiree.

Also, the word throughout Calabasas is that Khloé and Tristan weren’t even together for real when all of this happened so… Anyway, yes Jordyn broke girl code, and it was a stupid decision (one that nearly all of the KarJenners have made before), but real talk, Tristan was never anybody’s prize to begin with.

*Kanye shrug.*