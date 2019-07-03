Jordyn Woods Just Reacted To Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Fat’ Comment & It’s Incredibly Mature

It’s been a rocky few months for the curve model, but she’s kept her head high. Jordyn Woods reacted to Khloé Kardashians “fat” comment, and she reminded us all that growth and maturity is so important. For the past several weeks, Jordyn has had to watch the drama between herself, Khloé and Tristan Thompson play out on the two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As you know, Jordyn and Tristan were caught kissing one another over Valentine’s Day Weekend. It was a super shitty thing to do, and though Jordyn has apologized for it–Khloé and fans of the KarJenners aren’t trying to let it go anytime soon.

To make matters worse, in the season finale of KUTWK--the 35-year-old Good American founder called the 21-year old a “fat f*cking a*shole.” It was beyond messed up, especially since Khloé claims to be body positive, and she’s openly struggled with her body image. Twitter of course, despite Jordyn’s past wrongs, was not about to allow Khloé’s vicious comments to go unchecked. One user said, “so can we unstan khloe kardashian for fat shaming jordan woods plz.” Another said, “Not Miss “body positive” @khloekardashian fat shaming Jordyn… her true colors shined.”

Now, Jordyn has responded to the drama herself. She’s been continuing on with life–garnering a massive deal with Boohoo and keeping her head high. On July 2, she posted an adorable photo of herself smiling. The caption said, “Smile! Life’s too short!”

Fans are swarming Jordyn’s post with love saying things like, “You’re 21…you don’t make mistakes at that age, you learn lessons.” Another person added, “You seem like such a beautiful soul. I’m happy that you have found light after such a dark situation.”

These days it looks like Khloé has also moved on from the situation and Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson. She’s even expressed guilt for publically bullying Jordyn when it all went down.

During the KUWTK season finale she said, “For Jordyn to know all that I’ve been through with Tristan…my heart is in my eyeballs. I’m not just blaming Jordyn. Tristan…we all know what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. I knew who he was. I never thought in a million years that’s who she was.”

Honestly, it seems like everyone is better off now.