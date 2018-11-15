Jordyn Woods Paired a Cozy Teddy Coat with a Cozier Knit Matching Set

As temperatures continue to drop and drop and drop some more, many of us are left clinging to whatever cold-weather comforts we can get our hands on. In Jordyn Woods‘ case, this involved snuggling up into a cozy knit matching set and slipping into an even cozier teddy trench coat.

Seasonal style goals? We think yes.

On Wednesday, Woods shared an Instagram of her wearing what had to be the comfy-cutest outfit we’ve ever seen. (Rivaled only by the snuggly AF mountain house aesthetic Heidi Klum managed to curate over the weekend.)

Woods’ matching set, made by the luxury womenswear label House of CB, was rendered in a light taupe—a neutral that felt distinctly autumnal when paired with the rest of her ensemble. Her teddy trench further fall-ified the look, as it came in a dark brown, rather than the signature camel teddies are known and loved for.

Woods topped off the look with a pair of white snakeskin boots—a not-so-comfy choice that left her outfit feeling elevated (where it might’ve otherwise skewed a little too pajama-worthy).

Not only did Woods’ look seem incredibly cozy, but it was also incredibly on-trend. Matching sets have been in the sartorial zeitgeist for a while now, with knit matching sets dominating the retail landscape this fall. Not-so-average teddy coats are the latest in a slew of outerwear trends taking this season by storm. And snakeskin is the hippest way to sport animal prints—timeless textiles that have found new life this season, thanks to designers who’ve rendered them in new palettes and textures.

Like we said before: Seasonal style goals? We think yes. Except we don’t only think yes—we know it.