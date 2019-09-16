Jordyn Woods May Have A New Man & We’re Hella Intrigued

It looks like someone is ready to take their Hot Girl Summer into the fall. Jordyn Woods’ new boyfriend photos clue proves that she has fully moved on from the Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson drama. If you didn’t know-Jordyn has a massive falling out with the entire KarJenner family after Khloé’s ex-boyfriend kissed her at a party. Things got so bad that Jordyn and her former bestie Kylie Jenner are no longer close.

Though Jordyn has been living her best life this summer, hanging out wither rapper Meghan Thee Stallion and getting candid about the cheating scandal–these flirty new photos might prove she’s ready for a bit of romance in her life. Late Sunday night, the 21-year-old was spotted at Nightingale Plaza nightclub in Los Angeles. However, what’s most important is who she was seen holding hands with.

The model sported a cute black bob and was getting cozy with a tall bearded mystery man. NBA star Donovan “Spida” Mitchell was sitting in the backseat of the car that Jordyn and the man later entered so it could have been a friendly outing–or something more. We’re not sure how Jordyn knows Donovon or if the mystery man Is a mutual friend of theirs–but we do know that her friend group does include several NBA players.

This summer she was rumored to have dated Phoenix Suns point guard, Devin Booker and she was also spotted hanging with Minnesota Timberwolves center, Karl Anthony Towns and Houston Rockets point guard, James Harden.

Check out the photos here via Hollywood Life.

If Jordyn gets serious with her mystery man we’re sure we’ll hear about it soon. Until then, it looks like she along with Khloé’, Tristan, Kylie and everyone else involved has moved on.