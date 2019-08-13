Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion Are #FriendshipGoals

There’s nothing more iconic then two legendary ladies linking up for a #HotGirlMovement. Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion’s friendship photos are the only things we care about today. If you didn’t know, the Houston rapper has been making waves and taking names with her thrilling rhymes, her super sexy style and her welcoming mood. While many folks in rap and hip hop have been focused on beef and chaos–Meg is focused on her bars and her bag.

As you know–Jordyn Woods has had a difficult past few months. After that whole debacle with Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian–she was ousted from the KarJenner’s inner circle and bullied online. However, Jordyn hasn’t let all of the drama stop her from securing new deals and magazine cover. Also–it has helped her foster new friendships including the one she now has with the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.

It looks like Jordyn have linked up vibing together over style, music, and #BlackGirlMagic.

On Aug. 11– Jordyn posted a video of herself and Meg belting out “No Guidance.” She accompanied the tweet with a caption that read, “nah forrrreal she’s the one @ theestallion.”

And that my friends is how an iconic friendship was born.

The next day, Hot Girl Meg posted two stunning photos of Jordyn and herself posting in a bedroom. She captioned the photo “Real Hot girl sh*t.”

Since then–the duo have been two peas in a pod. On their Instagram stories, they’ve shared videos of themselves riding horses on a ranch–and singing loudly in a drop-top convertible.

Twitter is here for the #friendshipgoals.