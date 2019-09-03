Jordyn Woods Just Gave Travis Scott A Shout Out On IG & What Does It All Mean?

It looks like this lady is more than ready to mend some fences. Jordyn Woods listened to Travis Scott’s music on Instagram means that she and Kylie Jenner could look to repair their friendship in the future. If you didn’t know–despite their near life-long friendship–Jordyn and Kylie are no longer close. This all went down in Feb. 2019 following the drama between Jordyn and Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Tristan kissed Jordyn at a party, and all hell broke loose. Since Khloé was so devastated about the whole ordeal–Kylie decided to was best to sever ties with Jordyn and move on with her life. Though the ladies are no longer super tight–neither one of them have spoken ill about the other. In fact, Jordyn recently gave Kylie’s beau Travis Scott a shout out during a recent workout.

On her Instagram story–Jordyn shared that she was listening to the Astroworld rapper’s “Wake Up” while getting her workout in. Since Jordyn was by Kylie’s side when she and Travis started dating and when their baby daughter Stormi was born, we’re sure that she also became a fan of Travis’ sound.

Check out the snap for yourself below:

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Jordyn opened up about how devastating the Khloé/Tristan drama was for her. “Sh*t happens,” she said. “And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

She also said that she had to unplug for a bit because she became obsessed with all of the nasty things people were saying about her. She explained. “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.”

As for how Kylie feels about Travis’ shoutout and Jordyn’s Cosmo interview– a source close to the makeup mogul told US Weekly, “[Kylie’s] only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”