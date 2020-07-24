Jordyn Woods Just Liked a Tweet About Tristan Thompson & Larsa Pippen Hooking Up

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashian-adjacent celebrities, Jordyn Woods liked a tweet about an alleged Tristan Thompson and Larsa Pippen hookup. The plot thickens! The drama came after the whole Kardashian-Jenner family—including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—unfollowed Larsa, their former best friend, on Instagram.

The mass unfollow made fans wonder if Larsa did something to exile herself from the Kardashian-Jenner family. In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 23 (the same day fans discovered that the Kardashian-Jenners unfollowed Larsa), the Real Housewives of Miami alum took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic post about happiness. “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness,” she wrote.

So where does the Jordyn drama come in? Well, according to The Shade Room, the model liked a tweet about rumor that Larsa allegedly hooked up with Tristan, Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her 2-year-old baby daughter True. (Tristan was also involved with a cheating scandal with Jordyn in February 2019 when he kissed her while he was still with Khloé.) Rumors that Tristan and Larsa allegedly hooked up started after Kim’s husband, Kanye West, tweeted Larsa’s name in the middle of his Twitter rant earlier this week.

“Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PIPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn because HE kissed HER. You dust buckets kept your mouth closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn,” Twitter user @KioshiWarrior tweeted, which allegedly Jordyn liked, according to The Shade Room.

The tweet is referring to how the Kardashian-Jenner family treated Jordyn after news broke about her kiss with Tristan. In a tweet after Jordyn’s interview on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Khloé slammed the model, claiming that she was the reason for the end of her relationship with Tristan. (The Good American founder later deleted her tweet and admitted that Tristan was the one to blame.) There are also reports that Jordyn’s former best friend, Kylie Jenner, also ended her friendship with her after the Tristan kiss.

As for why Larsa is no longer friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, a source told E! News on Thursday that the Bravo alum and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars simply grew apart. “The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens. Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses,” the insider said.

The source continued, “They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be, but have no ill feelings at all and still stay in touch.”