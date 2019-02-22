Jordyn Woods Allegedly Shaded Kylie Jenner on Twitter & Fans Have ‘Proof’

This story keeps becoming more wild. Did Jordyn Woods shade Kylie Jenner after the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal? According to a fan, the answer is yes—but that’s not even the end of the story.

People reported on Wednesday, February 20, that Woods had moved out of Jenner’s house after the news that the model had cheated with the boyfriend (and baby daddy) of her best friend’s older sister. After the news that Woods had moved out of Jenner’s house and back with her mom, the 21 year-old allegedly took to Twitter with a shady tweet directed at her (former?) BFF. “i guess my name is jordyn woods because i’m living in the woods now, thanks @kyliejenner,” Woods allegedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The alleged tweet was screenshotted and reposted by @transformationfeed, an Instagram meme account with more than 2.3 million followers. This is where the story becomes messy. After @transformationfeed reposted the tweet, the account allegedly received a DM from Woods, who threatened to sue them if they didn’t delete it. “Hi, if you don’t want any legal issues please delete your post regarding my deleted tweet about Kylie. :)” the message read.

After @transformationfeed received that DM, the account received a second DM—this time, from Jenner, who allegedly offered her support and gave the account a phone number in the case that Woods actually decides to sue. “One of my friends follows you & showed me what Jordyn said lol, if she tries anything I have your back,” Jenner allegedly wrote.

Though a representative for Woods wouldn’t confirm or deny the tweet to Page Six, sources close to the model confirmed to the tabloid that the tweet was from Woods herself and isn’t fake. Likewise, other fans have claimed that they saw the tweet live on Woods’s Twitter before she deleted it within seconds. “And for the people saying her tweet is fake.. it isn’t. I watched her tweet it and quickly delete it. 💀,” one fan wrote.

We don’t know what’s real, but we do know that drama is never too far from the Kardashian-Jenners.