Jordyn Woods Denied Shading Khloé Kardashian After Her Apology for Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

And the drama continues. Jordyn Woods reacted to Khloé Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson’s cheating apology, and she had an unusual response. The back-and-forth started on Thursday, Dec. 5, when Khloé, 35, apologized for how she treated Jordyn, 22, during Tristan’s cheating scandal in February.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram Story after fans criticized her for remaining friends with Tristan. “Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

The post led fans to accuse Khloé of forgiving Tristan but not Jordyn to which she responded to in a second Instagram Story post. “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn?'” she wrote. “That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

The apology didn’t sit well with Jordyn, at least, that’s what fans thought when the model posted a shady quote on her Instagram Story after Khloé’s posts. “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” the quote read.

However, Jordyn denied that the message was directed at the Revenge Body host in a later tweet claiming that it’s “all love” between her and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different shit daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she wrote.

As fans remember, Khloé, Tristan and Jordyn were involved in a cheating scandal in February when TMZ reported that Tristan and Jordyn had hooked up at a party at his house while he was still with Jordyn. The infidelity led to Khloé and Tristan’s breakup, as well as a fallout between Jordyn and Kylie Jenner, her former best friend and Khloé’s younger sister. In a Red Table Talk interview after the news, Jordyn explained that Tristan had kissed her (not the other way around) and that she didn’t believe she was the reason for Tristan and Khloé’s split. Khloé didn’t have the same opinion as she took to her Twitter after the interview to slam Jordyn.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she tweeted.

Since then, both parties have remained silent about the controversy, letting most of drama play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé’s recent apology seems to be an olive branch to Jordyn, so we’ll see if she accepts it and if Jordyn is welcomed back into the Kardashian (and Kylie’s friendship) in the near future.