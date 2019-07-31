Jordyn Woods Compared The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal To The Most Disturbing Thing

It’s been many months since the Woods-Thompson cheating scandal–but there is one person who is still feeling the fallout. Jordyn Woods compared the Kardashian cheating scandal to cancer–and to be honest, we get it. The 21-year-old opened up to Cosmpolitan U.K. about the entire ordeal and the toll that the aftermath took on her mental health.

Over Valentine’s Day weekend–Jordyn found herself at a party thrown by Tristan who was Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and the father of her young daughter. Though she was comfy in the NBA player’s presence, things took a turn when he kissed her. In the aftermath–Jordyn wasn’t sure how to react. She explained, “I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?”

Unfortunately, due to the visibility of the KarJenner family, Tristan’s past indiscretions and the way everything was handled–there would be no alone time for Jordyn. As soon as the media and the KarJenners found out about the kiss–all hell broke loose, and Jordyn was bullied regularly for it. She recalled,

It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me.

Since then–Jordyn and the KarJenners including her former best friend, Kylie Jenner have parted ways. Kylie even unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram recently after the curve model was seen dancing with James Harden–another one of Khloé’s exes. Though the dancing seemed innocent enough to us– it’s probably best that everyone goes their separate ways at this point.

As Jordyn explained, “Sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”