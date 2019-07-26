No, Jordyn Woods Isn’t Dating Khloé Kardashian’s Ex, So Everyone Can Calm TF Down

We’re just over here trying to have hot girl summers, but the internet won’t let us be great. People are accusing Jordyn Woods of dating another one of Khloé Kardashian’s ex. Before we log off for the weekend here are Jordyn Woods and James Harden dating rumors explained. Sigh. Honestly, we have to stop doing this before 2020.

It looks like Jordyn is visiting Texas and she was spotted dancing with NBA player James Harden. Of course, TMZ immediately published the footage of the pair moving to the beat and people legit leaped to conclusions. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance. Jordyn is currently filming a project in New Orleans, so she and her friends took a mini-break to head to Texas for a bit of rest and fun. When the curve model arrived in the VIP booth in Belle Station–she spotted Harden who was also there. They’re cool because they both know the KarJenners.

We get that KarJenner fans are all in their feelings because of the fall out regarding the kiss Jordyn shared with Tristan Thompson, but we think it’s time for everyone to move forward. According to TMZ, sources close to Jordyn have said the hangout was purely coincidental.

If you recall, Harden and Khloé dated for about eight months back in 2015, and it ended after the NBA player couldn’t take the spotlight. He told Sports Illustrated.

I didn’t like all the attention,I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.

Jordyn and her former bestie Kylie Jenner are still cordial after this whole ordeal. However, according to People, “Khloé never wants to see Jordyn again.” Interestingly enough before he dated Khloé–Harden was in a long term relationship with the legendary rapper Trina from January 2011 to October 2012. If you didn’t know Khloé and Trina used to be super tight until also began dating Trina’s ex, French Montana.

Sometimes it’s best to look at the big picture.