Jordyn Woods Reportedly Hooked Up with Khloé Kardashian’s Other Ex, James Harden

Are we out of the Woods yet? Are we in the clear yet? It seems not. After the news of the alleged hoo-up between Kylie Jenner’s best friend and Tristan Thompson, it’s now come out that Jordyn Woods dated James Harden, Khloé Kardashian’s other ex, Us Weekly reports. It seems Woods shares the same taste in men as the 34-year-old reality star.

A source told Us Weekly that “Jordyn did hook up with James Harden after Khloé dated him first,” but clarified that Kardashian was “not with him at the time.”

The source also said that, contrary to the 21-year-old model’s reported hook-up with Thompson, Kardashian was aware of Woods and Harden’s encounter.“ Khloé knew that that happened before this Tristan Thompson fiasco. That’s not news to her,” the source said. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

The timeline of Woods and Harden’s relationship is unclear, but the news broke at an inconvenient time for the 21-year-old. Woods recently moved out of her BFF’s home, following the Thompson scandal. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and, honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

In 2015, Kardashian met Harden at Kanye West’s birthday bash in June. The pair broke up in February 2016 after Harden helped Kardashian through ex Lamar Odom’s health scare. While it was initially thought that distance played the biggest part in ending their relationship, Kardashian revealed that the NBA player cheated. While she didn’t use his name, in an episode of Kocktails With Khloé, Kardashian did say that “her most recent relationship” ended because of cheating. The reality star discussed the breakup saying, “I just don’t want to put up with people that, you want to be monogamous, but you’re not monogamous.”

She added, “He wanted that. I wanted it but I wanted to be realistic. He wanted to be committed. Then wasn’t committed. KoKo had to let him go-go.”

We’re guessing KoKo is less than thrilled with all this drama surrounding her relationships. And it’s highly likely the fallout hasn’t been great for Woods either.